Meet Perfect Pet Melba!

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Meet Melba at San Francisco SPCA!
This one-year-old Boxer Retriever and Labrador mix is a curious girl who loves to get pets and lots of treats. She'll trade her kisses for tasty treats any time of day!
This youngster is new to urban life and is discovering new things everyday, so having some gentle guidance and encouragement from her new family would be so dandy!
Melba would enjoy spending time is a quiet home and neighborhood, perhaps even one that is outside the big city. Having some mature kids to snuggle with would be just great, too!
You can find out more about Melba by visiting the San Francisco SPCA website here.
San Francisco SPCA
201 Alabama Street, San Francisco, Calif. 94103-4213
Phone 415-522-3548
www.sfspca.org
Facebook
Other Organizations involved with ABC7 News' Perfect Pet:
Marin Humane
171 Bel Marin Keys Boulevard, Novato, Calif. 94949
(415) 506-6265
www.marinhumane.org
Facebook
Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA
1450 Rollins Road, Burlingame, Calif. 94010
(650)340-7022
www.peninsulahumanesociety.org
Facebook
East Bay SPCA
8323 Baldwin Street, Oakland, Calif. 94621
(510) 569-0702
www.eastbayspca.org
Facebook
Alameda Animal Shelter
1590 Fortmann Way, Alameda, CA 94501
(510) 337-8565
www.alamedaanimalshelter.org
Facebook
Humane Society Silicon Valley
901 Ames Avenue, Milpitas, Calif. 95035
(408) 262-2133
www.hssv.org
Facebook
Green Dog Rescue Project
10342 Old Redwood Hwy
Windsor, Calif. 95492
www.greendogproject.org
Facebook
(707) 433-4377
