Pensacola Navy base shooting: Active shooter killed; At least 2 other dead, multiple injured

PENSACOLA, Florida -- An active shooter has been shot and killed at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida, and authorities said, and at least two other fatalities have been confirmed, according to the Navy.

Police said additional injuries were reported.

Baptist Hospital in Pensacola told ABC News that nine patients are in its care. Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital said 6 patients were received at its trauma center, but some of these patients were rerouted from Baptist.

ABC News Special Report
EMBED More News Videos

ABC News Special Report on the shooting at NAS Pensacola, Florida.



The Navy base, located on Florida's Gulf Coast, was put on lockdown. The area is currently being cleared.



The extent of those injuries is unclear.

It's unknown exactly where on the base the shooting took place.

NAS Pensacola employs more than 16,000 military and 7,400 civilian personnel, according to its website.

The base is home of the Blue Angels flight demonstration team and includes several major tenant commands, including the Naval Aviation Schools Command, the Naval Air Technical Training Center, and the headquarters for Naval Education Training Command, the website says.

It also houses the National Naval Aviation Museum, a popular regional tourist attraction.

This situation comes just days after a sailor killed two civilians at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii before turning the gun on himself.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridanavyactive shooteru.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather forecast: Heavy rain today and tomorrow
Officials tell residents in Kincade Fire Zone to prepare for possible flooding
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Students behind the viral remix of 'Truth Hurts' meet Lizzo
Police arrest 2 Fairfield residents for 2 Lafayette home invasion robberies
With Authority: Tackling Evan Weaver of the California Golden Bears
SJPD investigating 3 UPS truck robberies within 2 days
Show More
2 arrested after $1,700 worth of gas bought with stolen credit cards in SJ
Atmospheric River to bring heavy rain to Bay Area
Pot breathalyzer tested by Alameda Co. Sheriff's Office
NorCal man allegedly assaulted by deputies claims hate crime
Support grows for possible PG&E takeover
More TOP STORIES News