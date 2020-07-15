lgbtq

Olympic medalist Adam Rippon opens up about coming out scenario on 'What Would You Do?' episode

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- You may remember him from his breathtaking ice skating performance in the 2018 Olympics or by his hilarious quarantine posts on Instagram.

Olympic medalist Adam Rippon sat down with ABC7's Midday Live Anchor Reggie Aqui to dish about life during the pandemic and the new episode of ABC's "What Would You Do?" where Rippon joins the team during a coming out scenario.

In the episode, an actor plays a high school athlete who comes out to his coach at a restaurant. Ultimately, the coach doesn't accept the young man for who he is but in a heartwarming twist of events many come to his side in support.

RELATED: Here's how to celebrate 50 years of SF Pride amid ongoing coronavirus pandemic

"You really get to see some powerful moments of people stepping up and saying something. It really tugs at every emotion," Rippon says.

The Olympic medalist says he's really proud to be a part of this project.

"At our very core I think all people want to be good," said Rippon.

You can catch that episode Tuesday at 10 p.m. on ABC7.

But before Adam and Reggie bid adieu, they cued the music and struck a pose.

EMBED More News Videos

Olympic medalist Adam Rippon and ABC7 Anchor Reggie Aqui strike a pose during a pose battle on Midday Live.

