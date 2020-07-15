Olympic medalist Adam Rippon opens up about coming out scenario on 'What Would You Do?' episode

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=6317170" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Olympic medalist Adam Rippon and ABC7 Anchor Reggie Aqui strike a pose during a pose battle on Midday Live.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- You may remember him from his breathtaking ice skating performance in the 2018 Olympics or by his hilarious quarantine posts on Instagram.Olympic medalist Adam Rippon sat down with ABC7's Midday Live Anchor Reggie Aqui to dish about life during the pandemic and the new episode of ABC's "What Would You Do?" where Rippon joins the team during a coming out scenario.In the episode, an actor plays a high school athlete who comes out to his coach at a restaurant. Ultimately, the coach doesn't accept the young man for who he is but in a heartwarming twist of events many come to his side in support."You really get to see some powerful moments of people stepping up and saying something. It really tugs at every emotion," Rippon says.The Olympic medalist says he's really proud to be a part of this project."At our very core I think all people want to be good," said Rippon.But before Adam and Reggie bid adieu, they cued the music and struck a pose.