Suspect identified in fatal crash at SJ outdoor dining area leaving 1 dead, 2 injured, police say

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose police have identified the suspect whose truck crashed into an outdoor dining area Friday night.Alex Moreno, 32, from San Jose was arrested and booked into Santa Clara County jail for a felony DUI and gross vehicular manslaughter, police said.Officials say Moreno accidentally placed the vehicle in reverse and proceeded at a high rate of speed, striking three people in the outdoor dining area at Agave Sports Bar in San Jose.One woman died at the hospital, and two men were hurt with non-life threatening injuries.Police believe he was impaired at the time of the collision.