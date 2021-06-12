Suspect identified in fatal crash at SJ outdoor dining area leaving 1 dead, 2 injured, police say

Alex Moreno, 32, from San Jose was arrested and booked into Santa Clara County jail for a felony DUI and gross vehicular manslaughter, police said.
Officials say Moreno accidentally placed the vehicle in reverse and proceeded at a high rate of speed, striking three people in the outdoor dining area at Agave Sports Bar in San Jose.
RELATED: 1 dead, 2 injured after suspected DUI driver crashes into San Jose outdoor dining area, police say
One woman died at the hospital, and two men were hurt with non-life threatening injuries.
Police believe he was impaired at the time of the collision.
Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.