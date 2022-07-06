More than $1M raised for 2-year-old found bloodied, alone at IL parade shooting after parents killed

By GRANT SCHULTE, CLAIRE SAVAGE and HARM VENHUIZEN
EMBED <>More Videos

More than $1M raised for boy whose parents died in IL shooting

Aiden McCarthy's photo was shared across Chicago-area social media groups in the hours after the July 4 parade shooting in Highland Park, accompanied by pleas to help identify the 2-year-old who had been found at the scene bloodied and alone and to reunite him with his family.

On Tuesday, friends and authorities confirmed that the boy's parents, Kevin McCarthy, 37, and Irina McCarthy, 35, were among seven people killed in the tragedy.

"At two years old, Aiden is left in the unthinkable position; to grow up without his parents," wrote Irina Colon on a GoFundMe account she created for the family and Aiden, who was reunited with his grandparents Monday evening.

More than $1 million has already been raised for Aiden in less than five hours and the amount keeps going up.

RELATED: Highland Park parade mass shooting suspect charged with 7 counts of murder

Friends of the McCarthys said Irina's parents would care for the boy going forward.

Four of other others who were killed were identified Tuesday as Katherine Goldstein, 64; Jacquelyn Sundheim, 63; Stephen Straus, 88; and Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza, 78. Every victim was from Highland Park except for Toledo-Zaragoza, who was visiting family in the city from Morelos, Mexico.
Officials haven't yet identified the seventh victim.

Portraits of some of those who died began to emerge Tuesday as investigators continued to search for evidence in the shooting that killed at least seven and wounded 30.

Irina McCarthy's childhood friend, Angela Vella, described McCarthy as fun, personable and "somewhat of a tomboy" who still liked to dress up nicely.

MORE: Grandfather, lifelong synagogue member among parade shooting victims
EMBED More News Videos

A gunman opened fire on a Fourth of July parade in a Chicago suburb, killing at least six people. Here's what we know so far about those victims.



"She definitely had her own style, which I always admired," Vella said in a short interview.

If you have the means and would like to donate, here's a link to Aiden's GoFundMe.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
parademass shootingshootingactive shooteru.s. & worldgofundme
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
3-year-old critically injured in East Oakland shooting on July 4th
5 hit by outside celebratory gunfire at A's coliseum, police say
Fireworks or barbecue may have sparked NorCal wildfire, officials say
Highland Park parade shooter charged with 7 counts of murder
What we know about 7 victims of July 4th parade shooting
SJ Sharks new hire makes NHL history as 1st Black GM
Crews quickly contain 4-alarm brush fire in Solano Co.
Show More
Highland Park 4th of July parade shooting survivors speak out
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
'Fog fireworks' light up San Francisco sky
3 critically injured after car crash sends vehicle into SF bus stop
2 police officers shot during July 4th festivities in Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News