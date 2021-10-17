AIDS

Memorial boulder of 1st person known to be cured of HIV unveiled in San Francisco

EMBED <>More Videos

Tribute to 1st person cured of HIV unveiled in SF

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A tribute now stands at the The "National AIDS Memorial Grove" in Golden Gate Park in San Francisco in memory of the first person to be cured of HIV.

A memorial boulder was dedicated to Timothy Ray Brown on Saturday.

He was initially known as the "Berlin Patient." In 2008, he underwent an experimental stem cell transplant in Berlin, Germany from a donor who was immune to HIV.

RELATED: 40 years later: San Francisco honors lives lost to AIDS with memorial quilt

Doctors say it was a success.

Brown's partner attended the dedication.

"It's just a loving tribute to Timothy. He was a very sweet and kind-hearted person who wanted everybody to be cured," said Tim Hoeffgen, Brown's partner.

Brown became an international ray of hope and an advocate for HIV and cancer research.

He lived in San Francisco for several years before passing away of Leukemia in his home in Palm Springs last year.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscolgbtq+hivlgbtqaidslgbtmemorial
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AIDS
Meet Dr. Fauci in "Fauci" on Disney+
DaBaby posts apology following backlash from homophobic comments
DaBaby dropped from Lolla lineup due to recent homophobic comments
'Pose' tackles inequity in the AIDS fight in series finale
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: Family almost crushed to death during Sunday's storm
East Bay neighborhood upset with county after street floods
FDA panel meets to discuss vaccines for kids
Biggest storm in years brings flooding to Bay Area
LIVE: Track rain in Bay Area with Live Doppler 7
Toilet paper spill creates 'traffic hazard' on I-880
AccuWeather Forecast: Chance of showers today
Show More
Storm brings iconic Yosemite Falls roaring back to life
Hertz is buying 100K Teslas
COVID updates: Cases dropping across most of US
Tiffany Li answering questions about murder of her kid's father
North Bay residents describe evacuating flooded homes
More TOP STORIES News