EXCLUSIVE: Allegation of racism toward Samoans rocks Alameda County DA's Office

A bombshell allegation is coming to light, of a racist comment made about those of Samoan descent within Alameda County District Attorney's Office.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A bombshell allegation is coming to light, of a racist comment within Alameda County District Attorney's Office. The allegations, documented in emails obtained by ABC7 News anchor Dion Lim claim the comment made about those of Samoan descent.

ABC7 News was first made aware of the allegations at Monday's rally for justice for Jasper Wu. Where a member of the DA's office said one of Pam Price's Chief Assistant District Attorneys, the number two person in charge, made comments about a Samoan victim, saying that "Samoans fight. They like to get drunk and high and they fight in a minute."

It came during Monday's "Justice for Jasper" rally on the County Courthouse steps in Oakland.

MORE: 'Recall Price!': Community gathers in Oakland demanding justice for Jasper Wu, violent crime victims

Families of murdered loved ones, such as Virginia Nishita, wife of Kevin Nishita who was killed while protecting a TV news crew, and Barbara Nguyen whose brother, David, was killed in a freeway shooting last year, spoke about the need for proper punishment, and fears over possible enhancement changes to the severity of charges from District Attorney Pamela Price.

But what came as a bit of a surprise: Alameda County prosecutor Butch Ford, who said he was put on paid administrative leave by Price, taking to the podium.

MORE: TV news guard fatally shot in Oakland remembered as 'caring, courageous' at memorial

He explained a bit about his background.

"I'm half Pacific Islander and I was raised by a strong Pacific Islander woman who taught me what it meant to take responsibility for your actions. I am also half African American, influenced by the first African American female judge in Alameda history, Judge Judith Ford."

Ford shared an anecdote of a seemingly racist incident a young female DA said she experienced last month within the Price administration.

VIDEO: Former Alameda Co. prosecutor voices concerns, calls DA's policies dangerous

Lim obtained a copy of the email complaint that female DA made...from an Alameda County Prosecutors Association Union member and former supervisor.

In it, she says Chief Assistant District Attorney Otis Bruce criticized the victim of her case, who is AAPI.

The complaint, which was sent to her direct supervisor, and the Teamsters Union, alleges Bruce said "Samoans fight. They like to get drunk and high and they fight in a minute."

Ford commented on this at Monday's rally.

"It was his way of attacking the victim of a violent crime and justify what most surely be a very low sentence...our young AAPI sister was so shocked she went to her office and broke down."

Lim reached out to Bruce, along with the DA's office, asking for comment.

VIDEO: 'Disgusting': Alleged Antioch PD racist texts addressed as tensions flare at city council meeting

Ford told Lim on Monday, the purpose of the rally and sharing what happened to the young female DA was not about race.

"It's about doing what's right and protecting victims."

When Lim asked Matt Finnegan, the representative and staff attorney for the Teamsters 856 union about any response from the Otis or Price in regards to this matter, he said no.

The allegation comes after emails Lim reported on last week, which DA Price sent to some members of the Asian American Community, calling them, misinformed about a case.

The Asian Pacific Islander Prosecutors Association denounced those emails, calling them "offensive."

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live