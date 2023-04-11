'Recall Price!': Community gathers in Oakland demanding justice for Jasper Wu, violent crime victims

Relatives of those killed in Alameda County gathered along with community members demanding justice and a recall of District Attorney Pamela Price.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Outrage and disbelief over the treatment of violent crime victims by District Attorney Pamela Price, ignited a rally in Oakland Monday. Relatives of those killed in Alameda County gathered along with community members demanding justice and a recall.

Set on the courthouse steps, demonstrators chanted "Justice for Jasper" over and over again.

Jasper Wu was the two-year-old boy, shot and killed by rolling gunfire between rival gangs in Oakland in late 2021.

MORE: Fremont family urges suspect to surrender after toddler dies, caught in crossfire of I-880 shooting

The grassroots effort, started by an upset retired community member, Bob Lee, drew dozens who called for DA Price to prosecute the three men arrested for Jasper Wu's murder to the fullest extent of the law.

"What I saw shocked me, it OUTRAGED me!" Yee yelled at the podium.

The outrage stems from a series of what rally-goers see as disrespect for victims.

VIDEO: Former Alameda Co. prosecutor voices concerns, calls DA's policies dangerous

In recent weeks, ABC7 News anchor Dion Lim obtained emails Price sent to Oakland leaders calling Chinese communities "misinformed" about her changes to charge enhancements on violent crimes.

It's a statement Jasper's mother disagreed with, when she sat down with Lim exclusively last week and expressed her concern over how her son's case was to be handled.

MORE: EXCLUSIVE: After meeting with DA Price, Jasper Wu's family is still worried they won't get 'justice'

The National Asian Pacific Islander Prosecutor Association founders also deemed Price's email and subsequent social media videos "offensive".

"It was a little condescending," said Paul Jhin, co-founder of the National Asian Pacific Islander Prosecutors Association, which drafted a press release over their displeasure of Price's actions.

Monday's rally, however, was not just about Jasper's case, or just Asian Americans.

A number of victim families stood on the courthouse steps demanding fair punishment.

This included Virginia Nishita, wife of Kevin Nishita, the security guard gunned down while protecting a TV news crew in 2021.

"I am worried as well. Are they taking enhancements away? Is Kevin going to get justice? I don't know. That's why I'm here today."

MORE: TV news guard fatally shot in Oakland remembered as 'caring, courageous' at memorial

Brenda Grisham also spoke. She lost her son Christopher to gun violence in 2010.

Mandisa Leachman's son was murdered in West Oakland in 2018. She and Grisham are Black and say today('s rally) was not about race.

"A loss to one is a lost to all and we are all connected. If Jasper Wu's mother feels pain I feel pain," says Leachman.

MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Jasper Wu's family voices concerns over murder suspects' possible shorter sentences

Barbara Nguyen, whose brother, Alameda County Sheriff's recruit David Nguyen was killed in January of last year, also in a freeway shooting sat down with Lim one-on-one before the rally.

She expressed her daily pain and how speaking out has given her strength. She implores the public to do the same.

"I will never stop and never give up. This is why the community is so important if we can't trust the justice system. At least we have the community and they-the ones pushing me and giving the motivation to come here today. This is our reality. We have to live with it and I could just be a home crying every single day but I choose to speak up **** because my brother deserves a lot more than what our society is giving."

ABC7 News reached out to Pam Price's office for an interview or statement on Monday's rally.

She did not address other cases but said in part "our hearts continue to go out to the family and to this entire community regarding this horrific crime. We will be transparent about this case as it proceeds through the justice system."

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live