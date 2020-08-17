Family & Parenting

Alameda County Fairgrounds host drive-thru safari zoo with monkeys, sloths, reptiles

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KGO) -- Wild encounters in the East Bay!

ABC7 News was at the Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton where there was a drive-thru zoo that was billed as a safari adventure.

Visitors got to see a lemur, sloths, monkeys and various reptiles all from the comfort of their cars.

Families say it was a good chance to get the kids out of the house.

"well the little ones enjoy it, all kids love animals, right? Yeah? And they don't get to see these ones often so I think it's pretty cool," says Fremont resident Amanda Lavelle.

Tickets cost $35, and the money going to help various Bay Area wildlife groups.

