Coronavirus: Half Moon Bay farm lets businesses schedule Zoom calls with goats, pigs, other animal 'ambassadors'

Sweet Farm in Half Moon Bay is allowing businesses to schedule "animal ambassadors" for cameos on video calls. These ambassadors include Paco the llama, Brownie the goat, Kevin the pig and Gizmo the cow.
"Goat-2-Meetings" also offer virtual tours of the grounds, and participants are welcome to ask questions.
RELATED: Coronavirus Impact: Oakland Zoo tries to stay afloat while caring for, feeding animals with zero ticket revenue
Donation prices range from $65 to $750, depending on the number of people on the call and its duration.
Due to overwhelming demand, Sweet Farm partnered with Woodstock Animal Sanctuary in New York and Charlie's Acres in Napa Valley to help handle requests.
RELATED: Coronavirus: Pet transport company finds new purpose during COVID-19 pandemic
The farm also offers free virtual school trips but like "Goat-2-Meetings," demand is very high.
Sweet Farm describes itself as the "first non-profit sanctuary in the world to address the global impacts of factory farming across animals, the plants and the planet."
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US,around the world
- Coronavirus data: See how the curve of COVID-19 cases is bending in each Bay Area county
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill
- WATCH: ABC7's interactive town hall 'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
- What Bay Area tenants need to know about rent payments, eviction amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- Coronavirus and the new normal of livingin the San Francisco-Bay Area -- COVID-19 Diaries
- Happy hour goes virtual as people try to be sociable while social distancing during COVID-19 crisis
- Coronavirus Outbreak: Here's why you should practice 'social distancing'
- DRONEVIEW7: What the Bay Area looks like during the coronavirus shelter-in-place
- ABC7's drive around San Francisco shows empty streets, businesses shuttered
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19