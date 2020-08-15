23 Alameda Co. nursing facilities failed staffing requirements, cited with major infection problems, I-Team data shows

It comes as facilities across the state are faced with Friday's looming deadline to report staffing data from the second quarter of 2020. A problem that plagued Bay Area facilities last year.
RELATED: 76 Bay Area nursing facilities failed to meet staffing requirements; 25 are in Alameda County
According to an ABC7 I-Team data analysis, skilled-nursing facilities across the Bay Area failed to meet staffing requirements more than 1,600 times in the last quarter of 2019.
The hot spot is in Alameda County.
ABC7's analysis shows 23 skilled-nursing facilities in the county flagged for failing staffing requirements were also cited with 481 deficiencies in recent years.
New data obtained by ABC7 shows more than half of those facilities were flagged with infection-related deficiencies.
"People are dying in nursing homes," said Eric Love, a patient living at Burlingame Skilled Nursing. "It's scary."
RELATED: I-TEAM: 'I'm in fear for my life,' says Bay Area nursing home patient who's concerned about re-exposure to COVID-19
Love is one of many families ABC7 has profiled over the past few months concerned about staffing shortages in skilled-nursing facilities amid the pandemic.
"I found out she tested positive," said Lisa Hoefling, the daughter of a resident at Millbrae Care Center. "I wasn't able to get a hold of her for days, and then I find out she's sick."
Scott Akrie lost his father, Costell, a patient at Gateway Care and Rehabilitation Center.
"We didn't even get to say goodbye," he said describing how staff couldn't answer the phone. "We would call...it would just ring for 25 minutes."
RELATED: COVID-19 testing didn't happen fast enough at Gordon Manor, CDC guidelines 'not good enough,' doctor says
Unable to visit in-person due to COVID restrictions, Akrie and his family were heartbroken.
"It was so tough on our family."
The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) declined ABC7's request for an interview.
"Why isn't the state flagging these problem facilities?" Stephanie Sierra asked CDPH in a voicemail.
The agency responded with the following statement to our question.
Stephanie: "How is CDPH ensuring facilities are complying with infection-control guidelines recommended by the state & CDC?"
CDPH: "We conduct surveys to check on compliance. Nursing homes have both regularly scheduled surveys, and unscheduled surveys which are the result of complaints filed by residents, employees or family members. Additionally, CDPH currently has strike teams with experts from the Healthcare Associated Infection Program who are being deployed throughout the state in an effort to assist healthcare facilities with preventing and improving infection control, while taking enforcement action as warranted."
Attorney Mike Dark with California Advocates for Nursing Home Reform says both efforts listed above are inadequate.
"The state perplexingly during this pandemic has shifted away from enforcement, away from citing bad facilities...into a supportive role, which is a weird thing for a regulator," said Dark.
Essentially, inspectors that usually write citations are now acting as consultants.
"That creates a terrible conflict of interest for those inspectors themselves," Dark said. "It's a mistake and it's strange to be doing now in the middle of a pandemic."
Take a look at for a look at more stories by Dan Noyes and the ABC7 News I-Team.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic hereRELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- Watch list: Counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
- MAP: Everything that's open, forced to close in Bay Area
- Everything to know about CA's confusing reopening plan, summer shutdown and what comes next
- From salons to dinner parties:Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get aCOVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Experts compare face shield vs. face mask effectiveness
- COVID-19Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic