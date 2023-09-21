Police investigate shooting at Toyota dealership in Albany; suspect shot by officers

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- Police are on the scene of a reported shooting inside of Toyota of Berkeley in Albany, police said Thursday.

At 11:14 a.m., Berkeley officers received a call about a shooting inside of the Toyota. When they arrived, police say that they entered the building and found a victim and a suspect.

Officers then reportedly exchanged gunfire with the suspect, and the suspect was shot, police say.

There's no information on the condition of the victim or suspect.

The dealership is in the area of Eastshore Highway between Buchanan St. and Gilman St.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area, but there is no current threat to the community.

The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.