Did you meet Alex Trebek on Jeopardy? We would like to hear your memories

In honor of the airing of the final taped episodes of the gameshow before Trebek passed away, we're looking to gather up memories of the host from Bay Area contestants.
If you did appear on the show and want to share your memories of the late gameshow host, please fill out the form at the bottom of this story.
The producers announced in November that the final episodes Trebek taped before his passing would air the week of Jan. 4, 2021. They were originally slated to air at the end of December but were later pushed back to avoid pre-emptions related to holiday programming.
The show has not yet named Trebek's permanent replacement, saying only that a series of interim guest hosts will emcee the program in his absence.
Production resumed on Nov. 30 with the first guest host, Ken Jennings. Episodes with Jennings will begin to air the week of Jan. 11.
SEE ALSO: 'Jeopardy!' opens with touching tribute to Alex Trebek
Jennings is a familiar face to "Jeopardy!" viewers, having been dubbed the show's "Greatest of All Time" earlier this year. He also holds show records for most consecutive games won and highest winnings in regular-season play.
Additional guest hosts are expected to be named in the coming months.
Click here to check your local listings to see when "Jeopardy!" airs in your city.