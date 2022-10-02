Family of missing Oakley woman Alexis Gabe believe bones found in town of Pioneer may be hers

The family of missing Oakley woman Alexis Gabe believes that bones found in the town of Pioneer may belong to her.

OAKLEY, Calif. (KGO) -- The Gabe family has been searching for months for the remains of their daughter Alexis. Now, there may be a break in the case.

Gwyn Gabe, Alexis' father, says volunteers found what may be human bones in the small town of Pioneer, located 60 miles southeast of Sacramento, in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada Mountains.

The volunteers reported it to the local sheriff's department, who have sent it for DNA analysis.

Gwyn says the $100,000 reward that is being offered has help to enlist over 700 volunteers in the search effort.

RELATED: Alexis Gabe: Family of missing Oakley woman update reward to $100K, get back car from police

"They are actively searching and that is why we are always getting a tip. Every time they see something, they message us," he said.

On Saturday, the Gabe family went to the location where the bones were found.

"Being in that area today was very heavy. It was very heavy for us," Gwyn said.

Alexis, 24, who lived in Oakley, went missing on Jan. 26, after visiting her ex-boyfriend, Marshall Jones, at his home in Antioch.

VIDEO: Missing Oakley woman's family review shocking new evidence from Antioch police

Police say, based on their investigation, that Alexis was killed by Jones. Jones was killed by Seattle-area law enforcement while they attempted to serve him an arrest warrant in June.

A map, which was allegedly created by Jones, of where the body may have been disposed, has lead police and volunteers to Pioneer.

"The map that (Jones) created was handwritten by him. It was confirmed it was his handwriting. It has directions, starting at Vacaville, at his sister's house, all the way to Pioneer," Gwyn said.

He says it could take up to two months before they get the DNA results of the bones. They are asking for their case to be expedited.

RELATED: Alexis Gabe: New items found in search for Oakley woman; family hopes to recover iPhone

Gwyn says Saturday was tough day, but still an important day for the family.

"Of course it was devastating to hear. But it was also hoping that maybe they are Alexis' remains, because we want to bring her home," he said.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live