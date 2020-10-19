Martinez farm purchased to help save wildlife opens historic area to public

MARTINEZ, Calif. (KGO) -- The National Park Service is celebrating the purchase of land crucial to saving wildlife and the opening of a historic area to the public.The John Muir Land Trust recently bought West Hills Farm in Martinez thanks to a massive donation campaign. It includes 18,000 acres of open space that protect the red-legged frog, American badger, and Golden Eagle.Governor Gavin Newsom shared his thanks during a live webcast celebrating the farm's donation."Thank you to the National Park Service for being a model to other nations, for all of your stewardship, for your faith and devotion to the cause that unites each and every one of us, and that's the generational cause. A sustainable, not just situational mindset," he said.The Land Trust also celebrated the opening of Almond Ranch to the public for the very first time.