Martinez farm purchased to help save wildlife opens historic area to public

MARTINEZ, Calif. (KGO) -- The National Park Service is celebrating the purchase of land crucial to saving wildlife and the opening of a historic area to the public.
The John Muir Land Trust recently bought West Hills Farm in Martinez thanks to a massive donation campaign. It includes 18,000 acres of open space that protect the red-legged frog, American badger, and Golden Eagle.
Governor Gavin Newsom shared his thanks during a live webcast celebrating the farm's donation.
"Thank you to the National Park Service for being a model to other nations, for all of your stewardship, for your faith and devotion to the cause that unites each and every one of us, and that's the generational cause. A sustainable, not just situational mindset," he said.
The Land Trust also celebrated the opening of Almond Ranch to the public for the very first time.
