Amazon distribution center in San Bernardino County engulfed in flames as three-alarm fire rages

Firefighters were battling a massive blaze that ripped through a large commercial building in Redlands Friday morning.
REDLANDS, Calif. -- Firefighters were battling a massive blaze that ripped through a large Amazon distribution center in Redlands Friday morning.

Flames and thick smoke were seen shooting out of the roof and windows of the warehouse in the 2000 block of West Lugonia Avenue shortly after 5 a.m.

The 10 Freeway near Mountain View Avenue was shut down as fire crews poured streams of water onto the flames, which appeared to engulf almost all of the massive structure.

Amazon trucks near the building were also set ablaze.

Authorities later allowed morning rush hour traffic to flow again on the 10 Freeway.

No additional information was immediately released. It is unclear if any injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
building fireamazonfirefirefighterscalifornia
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Community raises money for Black-owned businesses in Oakland
San Jose fires: At least one person detained, fires at 90 acres
George Floyd Bay Area live updates: SF to redirect funds from police to support African Americans
Trump lauds 'great day' for George Floyd following May jobs report
2.5M new US jobs added in May, defying economists' expectations
Buffalo police video results in 2 officers suspended
Colin Kaepernick jersey put on top of Mission Peak
Show More
AccuWeather forecast: Cool, breezy next few days
Car Caravan for Justice honks its way through San Francisco streets
Fremont mayor addresses refusal to kneel, as hundreds march to police HQ
UCSF health care workers join San Francisco protest for George Floyd
Man's expletive-laden tirade over Black Lives Matter chalk art caught on camera in Bay Area
More TOP STORIES News