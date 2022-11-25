Amazon workers plan global strike on Black Friday, citing bad pay and working conditions

Thousands of warehouse workers upset over pay and conditions are planning walkouts and demonstrations in roughly 40 countries.

E-commerce giant Amazon is facing protests and strikes across the globe amid the busy sales of Black Friday.

That includes strikes at 18 warehouses in Germany and France.

Other countries with workers planning to take part include the U.S., India, Japan, Australia, and South Africa.

Some protests will highlight Amazon's environmental and social footprint.

The protest campaign is being called "Make Amazon Pay."

Environmental and civil society groups are assisting an international coalition of trade unions who are coordinating the effort.

Amazon spokesman David Nieberg said the company is not perfect, but that they do, "take our role and our impact very seriously."

He said the company offers, "competitive wages and great benefits."