amazon

Judge rules Amazon must notify its California employees of COVID-19 outbreaks

Attorney General Rob Bonta announced Monday a judge has ruled the company will need to comply with California's Right to Know Law.
EMBED <>More Videos

Judge rules Amazon must notify its California employees of COVID-19 outbreaks

California is taking action to make sure Amazon workers are protected during the ongoing pandemic, including those working in Central California warehouses.

Attorney General Rob Bonta announced Monday a judge has ruled the company will need to comply with California's Right to Know Law.

The law states employees must be given notice of workplace COVID-19 exposures, and outbreaks must be reported to local health agencies.

In a complaint, the state alleges that Amazon failed to notify warehouse workers and health officials of COVID-19 cases.

As part of the judgment, Amazon would need to notify workers about new coronavirus cases within one day, and it'll have 48 hours to tell local health departments.

The company will also have to pay $500,000 towards enforcement of the state's consumer protection laws.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesscaliforniahealthamazoncovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AMAZON
Here's how to avoid any mishaps with your Amazon returns
WI Amazon driver amazed he survived train crash that split truck in 2
Amazon to let teams decide how much time they spend in the office
Everything you need to know about 'buy now, pay later'
TOP STORIES
Rep. Speier won't run for re-election to Congress
Several Bay Area kids sick, received wrong dose of COVID vaccine
Our America: Indigenous and Urban | Official Trailer
Policy confusion: How to navigate COVID booster appt. in CA
Kyle Rittenhouse trial jury begins deliberations
COVID-19 cases slowly rising in CA ahead of Thanksgiving
City leaders to vote on future of SJ's Coyote Valley
Show More
COVID updates: Pfizer agrees to let other companies make its pill
Russian test blamed for debris threatening space station
Santa Clara Co. clarifies where residents can get boosters
Costco tells customers: Don't drink the Kool-Aid
Chubby squirrel keeps sliding down pole in attempt to reach food
More TOP STORIES News