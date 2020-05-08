Bay Area native Grace Leer advances to American Idol's Top 11

.@GraceLeermusic explained to me why she chose "Over the Rainbow" this past Sunday on #AmericanIdol and the special meaning it has in her life. More from Grace & her bond with SF native @fronciscomartin tonight on @abc7newsbayarea at 4. #ABC7Now #IdolOn7 https://t.co/F8HzPvDhW7 pic.twitter.com/DCF4TnbfMQ — Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) May 5, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Bay Area is well represented in American Idol's Top 11. Francisco Martin of San Francisco and Danville's Grace Leer saw their dreams continue as they now attempt to reach Idol's top 7 this weekend. For the former Cal soccer star, American Idol host Ryan Seacrest announcing Leer's name will never get old."No it does not get old. That was so exciting! As you can see from my face, I was shocked and so happy," said Leer.The Danville native chose to sing "Over the Rainbow" moments after realizing her dream of advancing in the competition."It's a song that's really close to home from me. As you saw from that clip, it's a song I sang at my 3rd grade talent show," Leer said. "Full circle moment, singing it minutes away from the elementary school I went to. So, just what it means to me coming from a small town and pursuing those dreams."Joining Leer in the Top 11, is fellow Bay Area native and San Francisco product Francisco Martin whom she's developed a friendship with during their time on the show."Francisco and I are great friends. He's representing the Bay Area so well, it's really fun to have been climbing this competition with the two of us from the Bay," said Leer.Sunday will be the next show as the Idol field narrows down from 11 to 7 contestants."It's Mother's Day. So, it's going to be a combination of Disney songs and Mother's Day tributes. They are going to reveal who was voted into the Top 7 and again there will be more voting at the end of the episode, so it's definitely going to be another episode to be ready for," said Leer.Be sure to tune in Sunday night at 8 p.m. right here on ABC7 and get those votes in.