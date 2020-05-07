Mother's Day spending to go up amid COVID-19 pandemic; Here are 3 ways to celebrate in the South Bay

"Starting Friday they can pick up on the curb," said Citti's Florist vice-president Christopher Citti. "It's a new way of selling flowers."
In-person retail sales aren't allowed under the current shelter-in-place order in Santa Clara County, but the state recently made modifications to allow some businesses such as floral shops to offer pickup as an option.
Citti says he's grateful to have the community's support during these trying times as they adapt to the new normal.
"It's really touched our family - the calls that we've received," said Citti.
The National Retail Federation says Americans are looking to make up for the fact that they can't take their mom out because of social distancing and lockdown restrictions. On average, consumers will each spend around $205 on cards, meals and other gifts for moms.
"People are so happy to get their arrangements," said Citti. "We have to leave them on the porch this year, and ring the doorbell, but we know there will be a smile when they open that door."
Frost Cupcake Factory is bringing back its cupcake decorating kits by popular demand.
"On Mother's Day, all of our cupcakes will be flowery and pretty, and hearts, and we'll have special things like chocolate covered strawberries," said Frost owner Andrew Buswell. "We like to make everything more special on the holidays."
Left Bank Brasseries and LB Steak has an incredible menu featuring a tomahawk steak for two. They're also offering a salmon cooking kit, which includes video instructions from a Michelin-starred chef.
"We've made it so that it's very, very easy, and it's simple enough that even beginners are going to have a fun time doing it," said Antonio Nava, LB's human resources director.
