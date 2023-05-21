Anaheim mayor invites Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to Angels Pride Night, calls out Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers are facing mounting criticism over its decision to withdraw an invitation it extended to a group called The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to participate in the team's annual LGBTQ+ Pride Night.

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The mayor of Anaheim has invited the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to Angels Pride Night following the Dodgers disinviting the group to their own pride night, causing controversy.

This video is from Friday's story on this issue.

The Los Angeles LGBT center and LA Pride have pulled out of the Dodgers Pride Night scheduled for June 16 after the team disinvited the Sisters of Perpetual of Indulgence, who some Catholic groups claimed was "mocking" their religion.

The Sisters are a nonprofit that fundraises and volunteers for the LGBTQ+ community. They also sometimes dress in drag as nuns. But the group says they are not anti-religious, and that its mission is to spread joy and end hate.

"I'm inviting the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to join me for @Angels Pride Night at Anaheim Stadium on June 7. Pride should be inclusive and like many, I was disappointed in the Dodgers decision," Mayor Ashleigh Aitken tweeted on Saturday.

The mayor is one of the latest in a growing list of people and organizations who have criticized the Dodgers for their decision.

The Dodgers have not responded to ABC7's request for comment, and the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence and other L.A.-based LGBTQ+ groups have not responded to the mayor's invitation as of yet.