Meet the horse, Welsh pony, alpaca being treated at UC Davis after escaping the LNU Lightning Complex fire

This horse is being treated at UC Davis after escaping the LNU Lightning Complex Fires in Northern California.

This August 2020 image shows an alpaca being treated at UC Davis after escaping the LNU Lightning Complex fires.

The @ucdavisvetmed team is treating 4 animals injured in the #LNULightingComplex fires — including this alpaca, they’ve dubbed Canelo.



They say Canelo was brought in by good samaritans who loaded him in their truck and brought him to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/m92S59WYKz — Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) August 20, 2020

DAVIS, Calif. (KGO) -- Oftentimes they're the forgotten victims of California wildfires As Bay Area residents pack up their belongings and leave their homes during a wildfire, animals, small and large, are sometimes left behind as humans scramble in search of refuge.The University of California, Davis School of Veterinary Medicine is now treating several animals injured in the LNU Lightning Complex Fires burning in Solano, Sonoma, Napa, Yolo and Lake counties.This includes Ava, an 11-year-old draft horse, the sole survivor among six horses belonging to a nurse who lost her home, truck and trailer in the fire.Also among UC Davis' newest patients are Puzzler, a Welsh pony and an alpaca dubbed Canelo.So far, UC Davis' veterinary team is treating a total of 13 animals hurt in the LNU Lightning Complex fires, including the two horses, seven alpaca, one goat, two sheep and a cat.Video shows Canelo sitting still while being treated in Davis.Another video shows the team cleaning up a horse burned in the fire.As residents flee the area, an evacuation center for large animals has opened up at the Solano County Fairgrounds in Vallejo.By noon Wednesday, the facility was already home to 60 horses, cows, goats, chickens and emus.The animals have access to food, water and veterinary care at the fairgrounds.Fire evacuees in need of place for their animals are asked to call Solano County Animal Control at (707) 784-4733.