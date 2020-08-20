Society

Meet the horse, Welsh pony, alpaca being treated at UC Davis after escaping the LNU Lightning Complex fire

By Kayla Galloway
DAVIS, Calif. (KGO) -- Oftentimes they're the forgotten victims of California wildfires.

As Bay Area residents pack up their belongings and leave their homes during a wildfire, animals, small and large, are sometimes left behind as humans scramble in search of refuge.

The University of California, Davis School of Veterinary Medicine is now treating several animals injured in the LNU Lightning Complex Fires burning in Solano, Sonoma, Napa, Yolo and Lake counties.

This includes Ava, an 11-year-old draft horse, the sole survivor among six horses belonging to a nurse who lost her home, truck and trailer in the fire.

Also among UC Davis' newest patients are Puzzler, a Welsh pony and an alpaca dubbed Canelo.

This horse is being treated at UC Davis after escaping the LNU Lightning Complex Fires in Northern California.

This horse is being treated at UC Davis after escaping the LNU Lightning Complex Fires in Northern California.





So far, UC Davis' veterinary team is treating a total of 13 animals hurt in the LNU Lightning Complex fires, including the two horses, seven alpaca, one goat, two sheep and a cat.

Video shows Canelo sitting still while being treated in Davis.

This August 2020 image shows an alpaca being treated at UC Davis after escaping the LNU Lightning Complex fires.

This August 2020 image shows an alpaca being treated at UC Davis after escaping the LNU Lightning Complex fires.



Another video shows the team cleaning up a horse burned in the fire.



RELATED: Solano County Fairgrounds to shelter large animals as Hennessey Fire threatens North Bay

As residents flee the area, an evacuation center for large animals has opened up at the Solano County Fairgrounds in Vallejo.

By noon Wednesday, the facility was already home to 60 horses, cows, goats, chickens and emus.

The animals have access to food, water and veterinary care at the fairgrounds.

Fire evacuees in need of place for their animals are asked to call Solano County Animal Control at (707) 784-4733.

Get the latest updates and videos on wildfires burning across the Bay Area here.


VIDEO: Video shows terrifying escape through flames of LNU Lightning Complex fires
As if the call to evacuate wasn't scary enough, the road out was harrowing. One evacuee in Winters, Calif. recorded this as he drove through the fire while evacuating.

