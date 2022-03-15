deportation

Anna 'Delvey' Sorokin, fake German heiress who inspired Netflix show, expected to be deported

By Luke Barr
EMBED <>More Videos

Anna 'Delvey' Sorokin expected to be deported: Sources

NEW YORK -- Anna "Delvey" Sorokin is expected to be deported back to Germany, a source familiar with the situation confirmed to ABC News.

Sorokin's story is depicted in the Netflix show, "Inventing Anna."

Sorokin was convicted in May 2019 on eight counts, including grand larceny, after pretending to be a fake German heiress and scamming wealthy New Yorkers out of hundreds of thousands of dollars. Prosecutors argued she never had any family wealth, and that she is originally from Russia.

RELATED | 'Fake heiress' Anna Sorokin details life after prison in ABC News interview
EMBED More News Videos

Anna Sorokin, who spent nearly four years behind bars after being accused of posing as a German heiress, tells her side of the story on "Good Morning America."



She served just under four years in prison and has since been in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody, awaiting deportation, according to a lawsuit she filed against ICE.

She claims the poor treatment in ICE facilities gave her COVID-19 and that she was not allowed to receive a COVID booster shot.

Prosecutors alleged she told people she was sitting on a $67 million trust fund, but stole $275,000 from New York banks.

"Rumors are swirling today, and I hadn't heard from her this afternoon, which is our normal practice," Manny Arora an attorney representing Sorokin told ABC News Monday night.

Sorokin has long denied claiming she was a heiress, telling ABC's Deborah Roberts in an interview she "always knew" she could not afford a lavish lifestyle.

"I would like to show the world that I'm not this dumb, greedy person that they portrayed me to be."

She said she simply "made up" the name Delvey.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
netflixrussiau.s. & worldscamdeportationfraudicegermany
Copyright © 2022 ABC News Internet Ventures.
DEPORTATION
EXCLUSIVE: Teen hoping for miracle day before dad's deportation
Texas DACA recipient now stuck in Mexico away from family
Bay Area teen pleads for halt on father's deportation
Mother of US Army intelligence officer deported to Mexico
TOP STORIES
CA mom goes into premature labor after EDD freezes benefits
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Fox News war photojournalist killed in Ukraine, network says
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to give update on Ukraine aid
SF mayor responds after man injured trying to stop car burglary
LIVE: Track rain in Bay Area with Live Doppler 7
SF educators camp out at district HQ demanding unpaid checks
Show More
AccuWeather Forecast: Wet and breezy morning commute
New CA law prevents enrollment drop at UC Berkeley
BART repurposed trains to include Sierra cabin, A's museum
Lacking funding, White House to scale back COVID response efforts
Officials warn drivers to watch out for gas thieves amid high prices
More TOP STORIES News