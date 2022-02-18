snake

Officials searching for ball python spotted in Oakland's Anthony Chabot Regional Park

If the snake is spotted again, crews will try to collect it and work with the Oakland Zoo to figure out a long-term home for it.
Park officials trying to find ball python roaming Oakland trail

OAKLAND, Calif. -- East Bay Regional Park District crews are still on the lookout for a large snake that was spotted in Anthony Chabot Regional Park in Oakland earlier this week.

The park district was notified Monday morning that a hiker the previous day had spotted what is presumed to be a red-tailed boa near Big Bear Trail, as stated in the video above.

However, officials later said the snake may actually be a ball python.

Both are nonvenomous.

If the snake is spotted again, crews will try to collect it and work with the Oakland Zoo to assess its health and figure out a long-term home for it.

Authorities do not know how the snake ended up in the park, but said abandoning any animals in regional parks is illegal.

Anyone who sees the snake is asked to call park staff at (510) 690-6676 or a non-emergency public safety line at (510) 881-1833. Members of the public are asked to take a photo and map the sighting but to not try to approach the snake or capture it.

