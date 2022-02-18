Officials searching for ball python spotted in Oakland's Anthony Chabot Regional Park

The park district was notified Monday morning that a hiker the previous day had spotted what is presumed to be a red-tailed boa near Big Bear Trail, as stated in the video above.
However, officials later said the snake may actually be a ball python.
Both are nonvenomous.
If the snake is spotted again, crews will try to collect it and work with the Oakland Zoo to assess its health and figure out a long-term home for it.
Authorities do not know how the snake ended up in the park, but said abandoning any animals in regional parks is illegal.
Anyone who sees the snake is asked to call park staff at (510) 690-6676 or a non-emergency public safety line at (510) 881-1833. Members of the public are asked to take a photo and map the sighting but to not try to approach the snake or capture it.
