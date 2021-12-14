u.s. & world

Venomous snake found lurking in family's Christmas tree

By Lianne Kolirin, CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

Venomous snake found lurking in family's Christmas tree

There's usually a sense of excitement about what lies beneath the Christmas tree, but for one festive family the biggest surprise was lurking in the branches up above.

Rob and Marcela Wild wasted no time in calling in a professional after they discovered one of Africa's most venomous snakes hiding between the tinsel and baubles at their home in South Africa on Friday.

Having decorated the tree just hours earlier, they spotted their cats staring at its branches.

Rob Wild, a British stock market trader who moved with his Costa Rican wife to South Africa 18 years ago, told CNN on Tuesday: "The cats were peering into the tree and my wife said 'there's probably a mouse in there somewhere.'"

VIDEO: Two-headed copperhead snake found slithering in Virginia flowerbed
EMBED More News Videos

A Virginia resident found the two-headed copperhead snake in her flowerbed. It eventually ended up at the Wildlife Center of Virginia, where experts conducted radiographs to learn more about the snake's anatomy.



They soon discovered a rather different animal staring back, however -- a boomslang.

"I didn't know what it was at the time but then I Googled what snakes are in our area and it came up immediately as a boomslang. I thought 'holy Moses, this is the king of all poisonous snakes,'" the 55-year-old said.

The boomslang is known as a shy species, but it is one of the most venomous in Africa. The animal's venom causes hemorrhages and can be fatal to humans in small amounts.

Snake catcher Gerrie Heyns confirmed the animal's identity when he arrived at the family's property in Robertson, the Western Cape, soon afterwards. The snake was female and between 1.3 meters (4.3 feet) and 1.5 meters (4.9 feet) long, Heyns told CNN on Tuesday.

He said he instructed the family to stay away from the tree, but to "keep their eyes on the snake" until his arrival.

"The snake stayed in the tree for two hours until I got there," Heyns said. He used "snake tongs" to place it on the floor, where it was "easier to handle," he added.

SEE ALSO: Three-eyed snake found along highway in Australia
EMBED More News Videos

Park rangers in Australia made an unusual discovery along the side of the highway: a snake with a third, functioning eye on the top of its head. Rangers found the 15-inch juvenile snake near Arnhem Highway in Humpty Doo, a town in Australia's Northern Territory about 45 minutes outside of Darwin.



"Once I had it under control the family came right up to see the snake. It didn't try to bite or be defensive because I gave it no reason to. A scary moment turned into an exciting moment for the children," Heyns said.

He then held it behind the neck and placed it in a "snake tube." As it was getting dark, Heyns took the reptile home where he temporarily housed it in a snake enclosure before releasing it back into the wild on Sunday.

Heyns said the snake would have likely entered the property in search of food, water and shelter.

"Probably when it saw the first movement it tried to escape into the nearest hiding place which was the tree," he said.

Heyns, who has removed hundreds of snakes from South African homes, said that bites from a boomslang are rare.

Heyns said that in his eight years as a professional catcher, he has only been bitten once -- and that was because he hadn't realized the animal had been shot and was acting defensively.

"They (snakes) are very reluctant to bite but have just been demonized so much," he added.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societywild animalsholidaysouth africachristmas treesnakeu.s. & world
U.S. & WORLD
Marin Co. JFK expert discusses secret documents just made public
Biden marks 49th anniversary of 1972 car crash that killed wife, baby
New Miss America is 1st Korean American, 1st Alaskan to win title
Police say alleged 'shopping cart' serial killer linked to 4 murders
TOP STORIES
Marin Co. JFK expert discusses secret documents just made public
Mario Gonzalez's family files lawsuit against Alameda, police
Experts share how they're avoiding COVID while holiday traveling
'Matrix' movie premiere in SF brings inconvenience merchants say
Special audience previews SJ Nutcracker at historic theatre
Last full moon of 2021, December's cold moon, rises tonight
Doctor urges people to take omicron seriously ahead of holidays
Show More
California marijuana companies warn of impending industry collapse
Biden marks 49th anniversary of 1972 car crash that killed wife, baby
Unvaccinated should anticipate winter of death, White House warns
Ben Affleck clarifies his remarks about marriage to Jennifer Garner
Pfizer shot fails to provide expected immunity for kids 2-5 in trials
More TOP STORIES News