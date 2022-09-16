3 children injured after car crashes into Antioch home in multi-vehicle collision, officials say

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) -- A car crashed into an Antioch home Friday afternoon after a multi-vehicle collision, according to officials in Contra Costa County. Multiple injuries have been reported, including that of three children.

Antioch police responded to the incident that took place on Sycamore Drive and Manzanita Way at 3:21 p.m.

Contra Costa County Fire reported at least two ambulances on the scene and one helicopter to airlift "three pediatric patients with trauma."

Residents are being asked to avoid the area.

