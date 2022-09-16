Boy seriously injured after being hit by car near elementary school, San Jose police say

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A boy is suffering from life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a car on Friday, San Jose police say.

It happened on Castlemont Ave. near Castlemont Elementary School in Campbell.

Police say the victim has been taken to the hospital.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating.

Castlemont Elementary School released a statement writing:

"Tragic news this morning. One of our students was hit by a car a block away from Castlemont Schl. We are working with school admins & district Crisis Response Team to support witnesses & continue to hope & pray for the best possible outcome for the child."

The school added it will have an update around 11 a.m.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.