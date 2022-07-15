1 dead after fiery Antioch crash likely caused by street racing, neighbors say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=11464895" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Antioch Police Department is sending out a warning after a person was caught on camera doing donuts in a parking lot and crashing.

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) -- A fiery crash in Antioch Thursday morning left one man dead while others walked away uninjured. Neighbors say the road is notorious for people drag racing.A burned out hull is all that was left of a Nissan 300ZX, involved in a fiery crash that killed the driver around 10:30 a.m. Thursday along James Donlon Boulevard near Contra Loma in Antioch. Witnesses say two people in a White Acura Integra walked away unharmed.Cellphone video was shot by a man who says he goes by the name of Paradise who said, "When I came down the street I heard a loud boom so when I look to the right I saw a car in flames on fire. When I walked up to the car I saw the guy laying on the side over there and he was laid out and he started breathing a little bit and struggle a little bit trying to fight but he didn't make it."Antioch police launched an investigation saying speed definitely played a factor."It appears a tree was hit. We're still looking at details on the scene to re-create the collision," said Sgt. Rob Green.Neighbors say James Donlon Boulevard is a notorious four lane race track that's lined with memorials of those involved in other fatal accidents. Including a memorial at the base of a eucalyptus tree at the exact same spot as Thursday's accident.One woman who wished to remain anonymous told ABC7 News, "They do 100 or more down this road. It's very unsafe. They need to do something about this road. Several people done lost their lives on this road.""This particular area comes down from a slope just east of us so cars and motorists tend to get a lot of speed coming into this area," said Sgt. Green.Antioch police say they have a reckless driving problem in the city and are trying to crackdown.