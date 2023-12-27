  • Watch Now

Teen brothers killed in Antioch hit-and-run crash identified

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 10:13PM
2 brothers killed in East Bay hit-and-run crash, police say
A 12-year-old and 13-year-old have died after a hit-and-run crash in Antioch late Friday night, police said.
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) -- Two teen boys who were killed in a hit-and-run crash in Antioch Friday night have been identified by the Contra Costa County Coroner's Office.

Arsenio Rabb, 12, and Amahje Amenike, 13, were driving with their dad last Friday just a few blocks from their home when an SUV crashed into them at West 6th and G streets.

The brother were taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead

The driver of the SUV ran from the scene and so far no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lieutenant Rick Martin at 925-779-6972 or the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925)778-2441.

