2 minors killed in Antioch hit-and-run crash, police say

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) -- Two minors have died after a hit-and-run crash in Antioch late Friday night.

Police say two boys, ages 12 and 13, were taken to the hospital where they succumbed to their injuries and were pronounced deceased.

The suspect vehicle reportedly hit the car that the victims were in at the intersection of G and West 6th streets.

Police say the suspects took off on foot.

The victims have not been identified until proper family notifications have been made, Antioch police said.

Police say speed and reckless driving appear to be factors in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lieutenant Rick Martin at 925-779-6972 or the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925)778-2441.

Editor's Note: Age of one of the victims were clarified by authorities after the broadcast.

