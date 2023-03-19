  • Watch Now

Police investigating after pregnant woman, 2 children stabbed in Antioch, officials say

Bay City News
Sunday, March 19, 2023 5:12PM
Pregnant woman, 2 children stabbed in Antioch, officials say
Antioch police investigators arrested a 37-year-old man in connection with the stabbing of a pregnant woman and two children.

ANTIOCH, Calif. -- Antioch police investigators arrested a 37-year-old man Saturday in connection with the stabbing of a pregnant woman and two children.

Investigators are calling it an attempted homicide.

Officers responded to reports of a disturbance in the 100 block of Wilbur Avenue. Another call received by police stated that people were being stabbed at the location. As officers arrived, they noticed a vehicle fleeing from the neighborhood at a high rate of speed.

One officer pursued the vehicle, where it was eventually involved in a collision in Solano County. That is where the stabbing suspect, an Antioch resident, was taken into custody.

Other officers at the Antioch scene immediately rendered first aid to three victims suffering from stab wounds. One victim is a 35-year-old pregnant woman. A 14-year-old boy and a 11-year-old girl were also stabbed. All three victims were transported to local hospitals. Two of them are in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Gerber at (925) 481-8297.

There are no further details at this time.

