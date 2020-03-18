Coronavirus

'Friendship Line' created by Institute on Aging in SF helps seniors cope with COVID-19 anxiety

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Isolation is the new norm as a result of the shelter-at-home mandate in six Bay Area counties.

Seniors in particular have lost access to activity and lunch programs where they can socialize and share their worries.

Where do they turn now?

"We're putting a lot of concern nationally on the economic recession, or the threat of that," said Dr. Patrick Arbore. "But there's also the threat of the emotional recession."

RELATED: Coronavirus in California: Get resources and information about COVID-19

Arbore created the Friendship Line 47 years ago at the Institute on Aging in San Francisco.

Its staff and volunteers have seen a substantial increase in calls from seniors who need to express their anxiety about needing someone to comfort them in this age of coronavirus.

He shared a conversation.

"One was talking to me today about being a child during the duck and cover era from when they were seven or 8-years-old and how scary that was, and she said, I'm feeling that same way," Arbore said. "I'm feeling like a child, I'm scared, and I want my mother."

The Friendship Line takes calls from all over the Bay Area - nearly a quarter million calls last year.

RELATED: Zanotto's Markets helping older shoppers avoid COVID-19 by hosting 'senior hour'

The volunteers now work at home instead of a centralized call center to conform to social distancing. But their reassuring voices are there. Some are students studying psychology and others are seniors themselves with empathy for their peers.

"Many people have some mental health concerns, and a lot of those mental health concerns get exacerbated during times of high stress, exactly what we're facing right now," said J. Thomas Briody, CEO of the Institute on Aging.

The hope is that by providing a reassuring voice, the Friendship Line can help to prevent a lonely senior from falling into deeper isolation as the entire Bay Area shelters at home.

The Friendship Line operates 24 hours a day at 800-971-0016.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscoillnesscoronavirusseniorshealth careagingvirus
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
South Bay grocery chain offering coronavirus 'senior hour'
Coronavirus in CA: Resources and information about COVID-19
CORONAVIRUS
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
The NHL's coronavirus pause: What the playoff format means for all 31 teams, updates on testing, more
NY deaths drop below 100 for 2nd time in past week
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Show More
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
New rules released for churches to resume in-person worship
Bay Area front-line workers receive high-flying salute
Newsom says counties can begin reopening in-store retail shopping
'Hero' UPS driver stops to fix American flag
More TOP STORIES News