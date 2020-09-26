Surge in home appliance sales creating shortages amid COVID-19 pandemic

Some retailers are reporting a two month wait for certain brands of refrigerators or dryers.
It's a fact -- people are going wild with home improvements. There was a run on freezers and refrigerators in the spring. With factories scaling back and consumers in a buying frame of mind, a shortage of major home appliances is now materializing.
RELATED: Interactive map shows what's open, closed in the San Francisco Bay Area
Some of the purchases are based on necessity
"More people are replacing their appliances because they are getting more use than they used to get," said Airport Home Appliance's General Sales Manager John Raynor.
Raynor added the lifespan for most appliances is seven to eight years, but he said if you're working from home and opening the fridge 20 times more per day and cooking from home more often, you might need repairs. There's a big backlog in repair services as well.
App users: For a better experience, click here to view the story in a new window
COVID-19 RISK CALCULATOR: Quiz yourself on the safest, most dangerous things you can do as California reopens
"Many appliances are back ordered," Raynor said. "We happen to have the benefit of a large selection."
Other stores report they're selling floor models to desperate buyers who can't wait.
Those appliances, like washers and dryers and ovens, have contributed to a 9 percent increase in the cargo coming over from Asia in the last few months into the Port of Oakland.
On many days ships have to anchor because berths aren't immediately available.
RELATED: 'Early signs' COVID-19 transmission is spiking, California health secretary says
"You're even seeing shortages of very prosaic things like the trailers to put the containers on," said Mike Zampa with the Port of Oakland. "While we have this surge it may take a little longer to get your cargo."
Retailers suggest being flexible about the brand and the features on a home appliance to score one quickly.
With people continuing to work remotely, the extremely high demand for kitchen and laundry appliances is projected to continue over the next six to eight months.
Take a look at all of ABC7's Building a Better Bay Area stories and videos here.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- From salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic