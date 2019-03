GILROY, Calif.

Here's what we know: the fight would take place at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, most likely this coming May 4th. In all likelihood, this would be a Pay-Per-View event to which Mayweather has long been accustomed. It would be by far the biggest pay day for Guerrero who is the current WBC welterweight champ after his pummeling of Andre Berto in October.

Guerrero and his team have actively pursued this fight. He told ABC7 News over the summer he thinks he's earned it and he thinks he could win.