ABC7's Dion Lim, AAPI leaders and visionaries visit White House

𝗪𝗵𝗶𝘁𝗲 𝗛𝗼𝘂𝘀𝗲, 𝗜'𝗺 𝗢𝗻 𝗠𝘆 𝗪𝗮𝘆! Tomorrow I’m attending the White House reception for #AAPIHeritageMonth

Note: at 1st I thought the invitation on behalf of the POTUS was fake but once I RSVP’d it hit me: the work covering #StopAAPIHate is being noticed. #AAPIHM pic.twitter.com/RFrvjLvnmP — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) May 16, 2022

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KGO) -- ABC7 News anchor Dion Lim received one of the most coveted invitations to visit the White House on behalf of President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden to celebrate Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month.She, along with 200-300 AAPI leaders and visionaries from across the country, are expected to attend the afternoon event, which will feature remarks by the president.Asian American politicians could enter a lottery system to be chosen for an invite. San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu and assembly member Evan Low representing the 28th California Assembly District were selected and plan to attend.This is the first time since the pandemic the AAPI Heritage Month reception has been held at the White House. In years past, Vice President Mike Pence made remarks, as did President Barack Obama.Leading up to AAPI Heritage Month, the president delivered a proclamation to "re-double" the commitment to fighting anti-Asian hate crimes. His remarks noted that these crimes increased by 339% last year, compared to the year before.Strict COVID protocols are in place, including mandatory testing for each guest prior to the event. Masks are optional.