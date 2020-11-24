Coronavirus

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine: Officials say it's less expensive, easier to store, and effective

A top AstraZeneca executive says when trial volunteers got half a dose of vaccine followed by a full dose a month later, it was 90% effective.
By
AstraZeneca said Monday that late stage trials of its COVID-19 vaccine developed with Oxford University were "highly effective'' in preventing disease. It's the third vaccine, along with Pfizer and Moderna, to show strong efficacy potential. Bay Area residents participating in U.S. AstraZeneca trials were excited to see the data.

RELATED: AstraZeneca: COVID-19 vaccine 'highly effective' prevention

"I was incredibly pleased, somewhat emotional, but also incredibly proud," said Ruud Dobber, executive vice president of AstraZeneca's biopharmaceutical business unit.

Early data indicates that AstraZeneca's vaccine is highly effective. Dobber explained that when trial volunteers got half a dose of vaccine followed by a full dose a month later, it was 90% effective. Whereas two full doses, one month apart, was 62% effective.

"If you can start with half the dose, we will have more vaccine available and we can start vaccinating a larger group of people around the world," explained Dobber.

VIDEO: Inside look at Johnson & Johnson's Bay Area COVID-19 vaccine trial
EMBED More News Videos

Johnson & Johnson has begun the final stage of clinical trials for its coronavirus vaccine, with Bay Area researchers taking a key role.



But why would less vaccine product, produce a stronger immune response?

ABC7 News Special Correspondent, Dr. Alok Patel, explained one theory.

"We still need to figure out what exactly is happening within the data, but one speculation is that that smaller dose is more similar to the actual infection," he said.

No serious safety issues turned up in the analysis, which is based on trials in the UK and Brazil.

RELATED: Stanford doctor explains what's next after COVID-19 vaccine trial paused over volunteer's illness

In September, AstraZenaca trials were paused globally when a participant in the UK became ill.

Clinical trials in the U.S. were on hold a month longer than most countries, while the FDA reviewed safety data. But a month ago, the FDA allowed U.S. trials to resume. ABC7 was at a San Francisco clinic, as volunteers got injected, including San Jose residents, Tricia and Kevin Jiang.

"Definitely feeling hopeful," said Tricia.

Because it's a blinded trial, the Jiangs don't know if they got the placebo or the vaccine product. Ten days after their first of two injections, Tricia says they both feel great. "We haven't had any types of side effects other than on Friday night after the shots, I got home and just kind of felt exhausted."

EXCLUSIVE: Bay Area residents get injected for AstraZeneca's phase 3 COVID-19 vaccine trial

Vaccines are still months away from being widely available, so the Jiangs have a message. "If we can buy us more time by wearing masks," said Kevin, "it will help everyone in the end."

A huge advantage of the AstraZeneca vaccine is that at $3 to $5 a dose, it's a fraction of the price of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, which cost between $20 and $37 dollars per dose.

Astrazeneca's vaccine can also be stored in a refrigerator for up to six months, whereas Moderna and Pfizer's vaccines both require freezers, which makes storage and distribution much more complicated and expensive.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvaccinescoronavirusu.s. & worldclinical trialscovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
South Bay retailers face strict enforcement of COVID-19 rules
LA County sees record 6,124 COVID-19 cases in one day
Dinosaur show at Alameda fairgrounds features life-sized animatronics
Coronavirus pandemic: Timeline of major moments
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
South Bay retailers face strict enforcement of COVID-19 rules
CA building vaccine distribution framework, but mass vaccination still months away
Newsom faces pressure to fill Kamala Harris' senate seat
US agency ascertains Biden as winner, lets transition begin
CDC raises cruise ship travel warning to highest level
White House still planning holiday parties despite COVID-19 warnings
After criticism, Feinstein to step down as top Judiciary Dem
Show More
2M people passed through airports this weekend
LIST: COVID-safe holiday activities and events in Bay Area
SJ pastor speaks out after deadly stabbing at church sanctuary
Former SFPD officer charged in 2017 deadly shooting
Crumbling streets repaired at record-setting pace in Oakland
More TOP STORIES News