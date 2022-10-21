Car discovered in backyard of Atherton home was likely buried in 1990s, police say

ATHERTON, Calif. (KGO) -- Police are investigating after landscapers discovered a car buried in the backyard of a property in Atherton Thursday.

Atherton police responded to the 300 block of Stockbridge at around 8:50 a.m.

SKY7 was over the scene, as investigators were working to excavate the vehicle.

Police say the vehicle was possibly buried in the 1990s, approximately four to five feet into the ground with unused bags of concrete throughout the vehicle.

Cadaver dogs were brought to the scene to investigate. Though the dogs made a slight notification of possible human remains, police say no remains have been located.

Police say the vehicle was buried before the current homeowner moved into the property.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.

