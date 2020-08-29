Jacob Blake protests: Oakland A's won't play series finale against Astros

Bob Melvin on honoring the legacy of Jackie Robinson tonight in Houston. #RootedInOakland pic.twitter.com/4QKfJpLVjb — Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) August 29, 2020

Powerful message of unity between two division rivals. pic.twitter.com/kW9XvoyUtT — Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) August 29, 2020

The A's and Astros will play a doubleheader tomorrow in Houston. #RootedInOakland — Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) August 29, 2020

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The Oakland Athletics and Houston Astros decided not to play Friday night's game, according to ESPN.This comes following the example of other teams protesting the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin in recent days.The teams took the field at Minute Maid Park in Texas, held a moment of silence and exited.This happens to fall on the day known as Jackie Robinson Day.A's manager Bob Melvin says his view on the baseball holiday was different today than in past years.They are now slated for a double header tomorrow, Saturday, August 29.