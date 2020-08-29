race in america

Jacob Blake protests: Oakland A's won't play series finale against Astros

Oakland A's logo on bag at Spring Training in Phoenix on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The Oakland Athletics and Houston Astros decided not to play Friday night's game, according to ESPN.

RELATED: Jacob Blake protest: Crowds yell 'burn it down' while lighting fires, breaking windows in Oakland, police say

This comes following the example of other teams protesting the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin in recent days.

The teams took the field at Minute Maid Park in Texas, held a moment of silence and exited.

This happens to fall on the day known as Jackie Robinson Day.

A's manager Bob Melvin says his view on the baseball holiday was different today than in past years.



They are now slated for a double header tomorrow, Saturday, August 29.


