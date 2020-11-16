Weak Atmospheric River to drench Bay Area during 'strongest' storm of the season

ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says a weak Atmospheric River is expected to bring light to moderate rain to the Bay Area over the next two days.
"This will be the strongest storm we've had, even though it's a 1 both days on the Storm Impact Scale," said Nicco.
Rainfall amounts range from a third of an inch to nearly an inch.
"So make sure your gutters are clean and the drains out in the streets aren't full of leaves," added Nicco.
Future radar shows Tuesday's drizzle will turn to light to moderate rain in the North Bay around 9 a.m.
"There will be other areas of rain, but that's where it's going to be steadiest and heaviest," said Nicco. "It moves into the heart of the bay during lunch and through the rest of the bay during the afternoon hours."
Scattered light showers will continue through the evening commute until 7 a.m. Wednesday when moderate showers develop over the North Bay, according to Nicco.
Those moderate showers will weaken as they head through the rest of our neighborhoods.
Nicco says the Atmospheric River is going to be a "fast mover", it's not going to be one of those three day events.
"Our best chance of any thunderstorms will be mainly in the Sonoma County coast and Mendocino County coast with lightning Tuesday and a small chance of lightening and hail on Wednesday," added Nicco.
#BayArea AccuWeather forecast: Warmest day of week ahead of wet weather. #StormWatch https://t.co/GseK6CR1xx— Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) November 16, 2020
via @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/Et2nsol0F7