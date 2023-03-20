Rain brings repeating pattern of more flooding, landslide concerns to North Bay

The rain brings a repeating pattern of more flooding and landslide concerns to the North Bay.

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- The rain made a return appearance in the Bay Area Sunday and brought some all too familiar issues with it like flooding. And another storm is on the way.

It was a tough go on Shoreline Highway in Mill Valley Sunday morning where a combo of rain and high tide created some very deep water.

"It's wild. I haven't seen it this deep in so long," said Caroline Mylnar from Mill Valley.

The CHP had to close portions of the road after several drivers got stuck in floodwaters. Mylnar was turning around to avoid stalling her car out.

"I have to come back. I don't want to go that way and ruin my car -- looks deep," Mylnar said.

Steady rain made North Bay roadways slick and hazardous.

ABC7 News saw a spinout on northbound Highway 101 in Santa Rosa. A car was facing the wrong direction in the center divide.

"It's scary. I wake up when it rains hard," said Katherine Kanarek.

Kanarek was watching the weather and the unstable hillside behind her home on Cooper Drive in Santa Rosa where two homes were red-tagged last week. On Friday, Sky7 found city crews using bulldozers to remove portions of a landslide, to shore up the hill. But with another atmospheric river in the forecast, Kanarek is feeling nervous.

"I Don't want it to impact my foundation. I don't want to lose value in my home," she said.

Tarps and rain ponchos are still hot sellers at Pini Ace Hardware in Novato, even on the last day of winter. Sump pumps can be your best friend to keep flooding away.

"Check your pumps and gutters. Make sure you don't have lots of leaves. You've got to be ready," said employee Bryan Eysle.

Mike Ezra and daughter Addie say bring on the next storm.

"I think it's welcome. It prevents fires and drought," said Addie Ezra.

"People are getting tired of the rain. When I think long-term, I agree with her. By summer we'll be looking for rain," said Mike Ezra.

