It's a rainy and windy start to Sunday as a Level 1 System is working through the Bay Area. Highs will be in the upper 50s today.

Storm timeline: Main storm moves through Bay Area in the morning with lingering afternoon showers

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The main rain band moves through this morning. There will be some lingering afternoon showers with a break tonight and Monday.

Highest totals will be in the North Bay. Gusty south winds 20 to 30 mph throughout the day.

LIVE: Track rain in San Francisco Bay Area with Live Doppler 7

There will be a break in the rain later tonight and Monday.

An "Atmospheric River" takes aim on the Bay Area Monday night through Wednesday with the focus aimed at southern California. This will be a stronger system dropping down from the Gulf of Alaska.

Santa Cruz and Santa Clara Counties could see 1-3 inches of rain in the higher terrain and .50 to an inch of rain is expected in the valleys, San Francisco, the East Bay and the North Bay with winds 30- 50 mph in the highest elevations.

Be prepared for slick, wet roadways, possible downed trees and power outages along the central coast.

WINTER STORM WARNING through Wednesday morning for the Greater Lake Tahoe Area. Snowfall of 6-24" except 1-2 feet above 6000'. Winds could gust up to 75 mph.

Latest Weather Forecast here.

VIDEO: Is 2023 Bay Area's worst storm season? Here's what experts say

Click here to download the ABC7 News App to get your weather forecast on the go. And make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts. Click here for weather where you live.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live