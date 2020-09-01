August Complex fires: Firefighter dies battling Northern California wildfire, forest officials confirm

A second firefighter is receiving medical attention.

(AP PHOTO)

WILLOWS, Calif. -- A firefighter battling the August Complex in Northern California died Monday, officials said.

Few details about the death were given, but forest officials released a statement confirming the incident and giving their condolences.

"USDA Forest Service officials on the Mendocino National Forest are deeply saddened to confirm the death of a firefighter on the August Complex The incident took place on Monday, August 31, 2020," the statement said.

"More details will be made available as they are confirmed," officials said.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
