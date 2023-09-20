Meet Methuselah, the world's oldest living aquarium fish at Academy of Sciences

Meet Methuselah, the world's oldest living aquarium fish at California Academy of Sciences in San Francisco.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Explore the world from the heart of San Francisco's Golden Gate Park.

The California Academy of Sciences has exhibits and experiences for explorers, young and young at heart.

And one of those experiences could be seeing the oldest living aquarium fish in the world.

Meet the beloved Australian lungfish named, Methuselah, who scientists believe is between 92 to 101 years old.

Cal Academy of Sciences Aquarium Curator Charles Delbeek joined ABC7 News to talk more about this historic attraction.

