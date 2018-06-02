AUTO RECALL

Kia recalls 106,000 Sedona minivans for sliding-door problem

(Shutterstock)

WASHINGTON --
Kia is recalling 106,428 model year 2015-2018 Sedona minivans because their sliding doors may not automatically reverse if they close on a limb, according to documents filed at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Kia reported receiving 21 complaints, 14 of which alleged an injury.

Owners will be notified by mail and can take the minivans to Kia dealerships, where the sliding-door software can be reprogrammed at no charge.

Separately, General Motors is recalling 88,129 model year 2018 GMC Terrain sport-utility vehicles because their air bags may not deploy in a crash, according to NHTSA documents.

GM said it has received no reports of injuries as a result of the malfunction, which can be fixed by reprogramming an air-bag sensor.

Click here to find out if your vehicle has been recalled.

A full look at recent product recalls here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
automotiveauto newsauto recallrecallproduct recallsu.s. & worldWashington DC
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
AUTO RECALL
Losing cruise control: Fiat Chrysler recalls millions of cars
Consumer Catch-up: FCC fines robocaller, retailers accepting Toys "R" Us gift cards
Consumer Catch-up: CA population booming, backup cameras now required
Consumer Reports: How to check if your car is under recall
More auto recall
AUTOMOTIVE
Aston Martin to produce 'James Bond' DB5 replica cars
'Bullitt' Mustang returns to SF 50 years after iconic car chase
Luxury cars, motorcycles destroyed in smuggling crackdown
Tesla fends off reports that customers are canceling Model 3 pre-orders
Oakland-based startup disrupting DMV appt. process
More Automotive
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Show More
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
More News