Center for Auto Safety sends letters to 10 major cities to ban open recall taxis, San Francisco an exception

SAN FRANCISCO, (KGO) -- San Francisco is the only city out of eight major cities in two states that keeps taxis with open safety recalls from picking up passengers.The Center for Auto Safety sent letters to the top 10 areas in the U.S. with the most number of licensed taxis and asked them to bar taxis with open recalls from operating to keep passengers safe.The cities and states who received the letters included Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Washington D.C., Houston, New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Maryland, and Michigan.Although taxis must pass yearly inspections, they don't usually address recalls. In the letter, the Center for Auto Safety asked the jurisdictions to "make explicit their commitment to getting unrepaired, recalled taxis fixed in a timely manner."The exception to this rule is in San Francisco where all taxis must pass recall inspections before hitting the road again. The other cities and states only require taxis to pass mechanical inspections, "which could allow a vehicle, with a Takata airbag for example, to slip past undetected," The Center said.Kate Toran, director of the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency, (SFMTA) received a thank you letter from the organization.Part of the letter writes:To determine whether a vehicle has open recalls is to run the vehicle identification number (VIN) through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recall database here