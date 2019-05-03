tesla

Tesla Model S catches fire in San Francisco garage

FILE -- San Francisco Fire Department (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco firefighters are investigating after Tesla Model S caught fire inside a garage.

Firefighters responded to the scene at 12:20 a.m. on the 1300 block of 26th Avenue.

TIMELINE: ABC7 investigates deadly Tesla crash on Hwy 101 in Mountain View

The vehicle was not plugged in and smoke came from near the right rear tire, according to firefighters.

The fire was extinguished with no damage to the building. The vehicle has been removed from the garage.

See more stories on Tesla.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotivesan franciscosffdteslaelectric vehiclesroad safetyfirefighterscar fireinvestigation
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TESLA
SFMTA made changes to Tenderloin intersection to prevent wrecks before deadly crash
Officials work to make city safer for pedestrians after deadly crashes
Owner describes features on Tesla involved in deadly SF crash
Investigators say Autopilot was not on during deadly SF Tesla crash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News