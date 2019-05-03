Tesla Model S catches fire in San Francisco garage

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco firefighters are investigating after Tesla Model S caught fire inside a garage.Firefighters responded to the scene at 12:20 a.m. on the 1300 block of 26th Avenue.The vehicle was not plugged in and smoke came from near the right rear tire, according to firefighters.The fire was extinguished with no damage to the building. The vehicle has been removed from the garage.