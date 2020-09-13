BART

BART halts all service, shuts down stations due to systemwide computer issues

This image shows a BART train on April 26, 2020. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO -- BART is advising that it will not open stations or start running trains at its scheduled 8 a.m. Sunday opening time "Due to a systemwide computer problem."

The transit agency said it will provide an update when the computer issue is resolved.




