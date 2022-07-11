BART delays linger on SF line after medical emergency briefly shut down trains in both directions

The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.
BART is recovering from an earlier problem. 16th St/ Mission station is now open and we are resuming normal train service. There is major delays on the San Francisco line in all dirctions due to a medical emergency.— BART Alert (@SFBARTalert) July 11, 2022
Delays linger on the San Francisco Line after the medical emergency briefly shut down trains in both directions.
As of 6:35 a.m. the station was open and normal train service had resumed, according to BART.