BART delays linger on SF line after medical emergency briefly shut down trains in both directions

SAN FRANCISCO -- A person was safely removed from BART tracks at the 16th Street-Mission Station on Monday morning, BART officials said.

Delays linger on the San Francisco Line after the medical emergency briefly shut down trains in both directions.

As of 6:35 a.m. the station was open and normal train service had resumed, according to BART.

