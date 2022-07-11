BART delays linger on SF line after medical emergency briefly shut down trains in both directions

BART is recovering from an earlier problem. 16th St/ Mission station is now open and we are resuming normal train service. There is major delays on the San Francisco line in all dirctions due to a medical emergency. — BART Alert (@SFBARTalert) July 11, 2022

SAN FRANCISCO -- A person was safely removed from BART tracks at the 16th Street-Mission Station on Monday morning, BART officials said.Delays linger on the San Francisco Line after the medical emergency briefly shut down trains in both directions.As of 6:35 a.m. the station was open and normal train service had resumed, according to BART.