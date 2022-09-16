BART experiencing systemwide disruption due to person on tracks in Oakland, agency says

OAKLAND, Calif. -- There is a major service disruption to BART due to a person on the tracks near the 19th Street station in Oakland, according to agency officials.

BART tweeted Friday afternoon that the delays are systemwide as police search for that person.

BART officials say services are being truncated between MacArthur, West Oakland and Lake Merritt stations. They are urging rider to listen to train operators as authorities work to resolve this incident.

