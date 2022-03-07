BART service stopped between Richmond and Berkeley

BERKELEY, Calif. -- An electrical fire has stopped service on BART's Richmond line, between Richmond and Downtown Berkeley, on Monday morning, BART officials said.In an alert issued about 6:30 a.m., BART said that AC transit is providing a bus bridge. Bus 72M is running between Richmond and El Cerrito Plaza and Bus 79 from El Cerrito plaza to Downtown Berkeley.For service to North Berkeley, riders can take bus 79 and transfer to bus 52 at Cedar and San Pablo.